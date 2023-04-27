Celebrate International Jazz Day at Oaga Art Resort with Soul Salad Band line-up

Oaga Art Resort is excited to announce its celebration of International Jazz Day with an exceptional offer, including a stay in the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa and an exclusive performance by the Soul Salad band.

The event will take place on April 30th, 2023, with guests arriving late afternoon from Male’, followed by a sunset cocktail reception before the Jazz Day special dinner at Raa Baa, the island’s main pool and bar.

The evening’s entertainment will feature a one of a kind performance by the Soul Salad band, featuring Ziya on guitar, Zeeban on bass, Muthrib on drums, Raalhu Mariyambu on vocals and Husen on saxophone and keys.

The resort’s Jazz Day offer at USD 550 nett includes an overnight stay in the Veyoge Gallery Pool Villa (at double occupancy). The Veyoge Gallery Pool Villas are a unique experience all on their own, with the display of the in-house art collection from Maldivian artists exhibited on the wall. The Villas also provide direct access from the pool to the ‘veyo’ garden stream which leads up to the Sobi Bar, the beer and gin garden. Each of these villas also include a vintage turntable invoking sweet nostalgia, perfect for the celebration of Jazz Day.

The offer also includes unlimited beverages from the Greatest All-Inclusive menu throughout the stay, and breakfast from Kaa Kada (the main restaurant) on the following day, 1st May, before departure transfers.

International Jazz Day was established by UNESCO in 2011 to promote jazz music as a symbol of peace, unity, and dialogue among cultures. Oaga Art Resort’s celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for guests, with the Soul Salad band delivering a world-class performance. For more information and to book your place, please visit the resort’s website.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, Thashibari In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorized watersports and many more.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.