Kuramathi Maldives celebrates Earth Week in style

Kuramathi Maldives is committed to sustainability and took things up a notch with a five-day program of eco-friendly activities for Earth Week.

Guests were treated to a fascinating presentation by our marine biologist who shed light on the vital role that oceans play in sustaining life on Earth. With a back-of-the-house tour, guests got a sneak peek at how the island runs self-sufficiently in many areas.

The festivities continued with a hydroponic garden tour and tree-planting activity. Guests were able to get their hands dirty and connect with nature while learning about sustainable food production. For those looking to make a splash, there was a clean-up dive that gave guests the chance to contribute to the conservation effort.

Bageecha Kids Club got in on the action as well with activities like planting trees and herbs in the hydroponic garden with our horticulturist, creating a nature mobile, and adopting a tree in Kuramathi. These little eco-warriors showed us, it is never too early to start caring for our planet.

To cap off the festivities, we screened an awe-inspiring documentary – the perfect way to inspire guests to take action and make a difference.

Kuramathi Maldives is leading the charge when it comes to sustainable tourism, and this Earth Week celebration is just the tip of the iceberg of things we do on a regular basis. Learn more about our commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices within our operations by browsing through our website.