Reconnect in a tropical paradise this Eid al-Fitr at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

A time for reconnection and relaxation, make this Eid Al Fitr your most cherished yet with a family getaway at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. Feel a sense of upliftment from the moment you touch down on Vagaru Island, a postcard-perfect isle in the heart of the Indian Ocean, a 55-minute scenic seaplane ride from Male. Here among shimmering turquoise seas and sugar-white sands, discover an idyllic island paradise ideal for couples, families and groups of friends looking to reunite over the Eid long weekend.

For those travelling with a group, the Duplex Beach Pool Villa promises home-away-from-home comforts imbued with the spirit of the Maldives. Spanning 285sqm, this convivial space features an expansive lounge area on the upper level, and a master bedroom and twin bedroom on the lower floor. Outdoors, a private pool and shaded timber deck overlook a pristine stretch of beach and endless views of the azure waters.

Little ones will have their curiosity piqued by curated activities in the FAMiLY by JW™ programme. Let them run free in the Little Griffins Kids Club, with thoughtful experiences grounded in the pillars of Culinary, Creativity and Activeness. After a morning spent by the pool or in the spa, reunite with your junior explorers over inspiring family activities, such as pizza-making classes, non-motorised water sports, or family yoga on the beach.

Mealtimes take on special significance over Eid Al Fitr, and to ensure a memorable celebration, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is curating a starlit beach dinner with an Arabic-inspired menu that will make guests truly feel at home. Throughout their stay, guests can savour international flavours at Aailaa, traditional Japanese specialties at Hashi, Italian favourites at Fiamma, signature grills at Shio, and Thai cuisine at Kaashi’s unique treetop location. Plus, children under 12 enjoy complimentary meals from the dedicated kids’ menu offered at each venue as well as at the Little Griffins Kids Club.

To encourage you to stay a little longer this Eid, take advantage of this special offer. When you stay for 10 nights or more, enjoy an upgrade from Bed & Breakfast to the all-inclusive “Savour the Endless” package, including daily breakfast at Aailaa, three-course lunches at Aailaa, Fiamma or Kaashi, daily three-course dinners, and unlimited beverages from the all-inclusive drinks list served in restaurants and bars. The offer also includes one three-course beach dinner and 60% off signature dining experiences at Hashi and Shio.

Guests will also have access to a dedicated butler to assist them with restaurant reservations, activity planning and buggy service throughout their stay.

For further information and reservations, please visit: www.jwmarriottmaldives.com