LUX* South Ari Atoll announces summer staycation offer for Maldives residents

16 views April 17, 2023

LUX* South Ari Atoll has announced the Island Paradise Summer Offer 2023, open for Maldivian nationals and work permit holders.

From May 1 to September 30, 2023, one of the largest Maldivian resorts invites all islanders to unwind and experience the extraordinary hospitality at the well-loved property of The Lux Collective. The resort’s popular Beach Pavilions are perfect for those daydreaming of relaxing in a chic beach hut with all the comforts of home. There’s the possibility of having interconnected rooms, making this a suitable fit for families with little travellers in tow or friends who like to go on double-dates. If availability allows, a complimentary upgrade to a Beach Villa is provided.

MIXE and East Market restaurants offer a delectable selection of international and Southeastern specials with buffet and live cooking stations, while the LUX* ME Wellness concept calls for pampering time at the award-winning spa and complimentary yoga and fitness classes.

Offer details:

  • USD 200 per night on Bed & Breakfast basis in a Beach Pavilion (single or double occupancy).
  • USD 50 per night for an extra person in the same room.
  • Meal supplements per person (adults & teens): Half Board – USD 65, Full Board – USD 100, All-Inclusive – USD 187. Children up to 12 years eat for free, as per the parent’s meal plan.
  • Return seaplane transfers – USD 200 per adult, USD 100 per child, free for infants up to 2 years old.
  • The rate is inclusive of taxes, except the Green Tax.
  • Available for stays from 01.05.2023 to 30.09.2023. Booking period: 14 days prior to arrival.
  • The offer is applicable for minimum 2-night stays and is not combinable with other offers.
  • A national ID or work permit is required to process the booking.

To discover all unique offers and Extraordinary Experiences of LUX* South Ari Atoll and to book your stay, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.

