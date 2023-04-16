Cherish togetherness, create lasting memories this Eid with Marriott Bonvoy’s Maldives portfolio resorts

With the Eid-Al-Fitr celebrations around the corner, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives is thrilled to announce its exclusively curated packages, designed to provide guests with the ultimate relaxation experience amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.

Boasting four picturesque resorts, each situated on their own private island and accessible by speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives offers an unrivalled escape into the splendour of the Indian Ocean.

Guests can indulge in the lavish JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the W Maldives, unwind at the Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, or rejuvenate at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, while enjoying the pristine beaches and enchanting night skies.

Whatever guests’ preferences may be, the resorts have something to offer for everyone, be it a memorable family vacation post Ramadan, a romantic honeymoon, a wellness retreat, an underwater adventure, or a tranquil sunbathing experience.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Getaway to the breathtaking JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa this Eid Al Fitr with an exceptional offer. Nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean on Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, the multi-generational resort promises a luxurious, adventurous and relaxing experience for the whole family. Their Duplex Beach Pool Villa is ideal for larger families and all villa categories feature a private pool and a spacious lounge area. Parents can participate in the FAMiLY by JW™️ programme while the little ones enjoy fun and educational activities at the Little Griffins Kids Club. With five dining venues, guests can indulge in a variety of international and local cuisines. This Eid Al Fitr, guests can stay for 10 nights and receive a complimentary upgrade to the All-Inclusive “Savour the Endless” package, which includes daily breakfast and lunch, unlimited beverages, and discounts on dining at specialty overwater restaurants Hashi & Shio.

W Maldives

Escape to the heart-shaped island paradise of W Maldives for the ultimate Eid Al Fitr retreat. Located in the North Ari Atoll, W Maldives offers luxury accommodations, leisure activities, and exquisite dining options. Guests can choose from the WOW Ocean Escape or the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven, the resort’s two-bedroom overwater suites, which come equipped with a private pool, outdoor deck, and floor-to-ceiling windows with endless views of the Indian Ocean. Those staying in the WOW Ocean suites can enjoy the ultimate ‘Suite Escape’ package, which includes daily breakfast and a one-time floating breakfast in their villa. Guests in the Extreme WOW Ocean Haven will also receive a one-time private excursion aboard the resort’s private yacht, ESCAPE. On April 28, guests can celebrate Eid in style on the resort’s very own castaway island, Gaathafushi, with a live BBQ, DJ, and indulgent bonfire-toasted desserts enjoyed under the stars.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. Allowing guests to truly switch off after Ramadan this Eid break, the resort’s “Full Board Promo” includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, soft drinks, daily use of snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and use of the tennis courts, along with complimentary round-trip speed boat transfers to Velana Airport and free Wi-Fi across the resort.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to indulge in a tranquil wellness escape this Eid Al Fitr on the beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site. The resort offers a five-star experience with uninterrupted ocean views, pristine turquoise lagoon, and an idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy, and well-being. For those seeking a getaway, the resort is offering a special “Full Board Feast” package, which includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can discover the ultimate island paradise with thrilling water sports, mesmerising marine life, relaxing spa treatments, yoga classes, and a Westin Family Kids Club and a tantalising selection of cuisines from around the world to pamper the taste buds.

