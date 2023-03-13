Nova Maldives celebrates Earth Hour under the stars

The bright new star resort Nova in the Maldives is demonstrating its strong commitment to sustainability by joining the worldwide celebration of Earth Hour on Saturday, 25th March.

As the lights throughout the soulful island are switched off for Earth Hour, from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, all guests are invited to join the Nova community on the beach for this inspiring event. The celebration will start with the fire lighting of the Earth Hour 60+ logo on the beach; the Earth Hour logo symbolises unity and hope and demonstrates the power of collective action for our future and the planet. The 60+ logo will create the backdrop for a barefoot candlelit dinner under the stars, accompanied by live music.

Nova will also take all guests on a journey to discover the Maldivian night sky and learn more about the constellations and planets by offering an astronomy experience – a stargazing session on the beach with an Astro guide.

Nova’s brand stands for being rooted and committed to environmental stewardship, responsible tourism, and supporting a sustainable future. Through various initiatives, Nova offers just that; Flora & Fauna workshops, Coral Frame Sponsorship Program, collaboration with Maldives Whale Shark Research Program, promoting the local art community and engaging all guests in the Maldivian culture and heritage by hosting various events.

Nova continues in these efforts to reduce the environmental footprint, attain mindfulness and safeguard the astounding beauty, nurture the delicate ecoculture and preserve the unique ecosystem of the intricate islands for generations to come.

Nova is the bright new star among resorts in the Maldives, as it believes in a greater calling than simply a lifestyle holiday destination. It’s where people can live in the moment and immerse themselves in the spirit of the Maldives and the vibrant Nova community. Smart, playful, rooted and responsible, Nova embodies the very essence of the Pulse Hotels & Resorts brand. It’s a refreshing take on the all-inclusive concept that extends beyond the meals and services, welcoming everyone to enjoy what Nova offers. This 76-villa island is in South Ari Atoll, reachable within just 25 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport. Whether you’re travelling alone, with loved ones, friends, or family – everyone is welcome at Nova, as we are a truly inclusive community. From diving with whale sharks, snorkelling in the beautiful house reef, immersing in local art and culture, and enjoying the stylish, laid-back land and over-water villas to deliciously fresh dining, Nova is all about people taking the time to do what makes their souls happy.