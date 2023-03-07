Minor Hotels sets April 1 as launch date of first Avani branded property in Maldives

Poised to bring laid back luxury to the shores of the Baa Atoll, Minor Hotels’ Avani brand will make its Maldives debut with the opening of Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort on 1st April 2023. Set on the natural tropical island of Fares at the western edge of this renowned heart-shaped atoll, the 176-key resort will be Minor’s sixth property in the country, strengthening the company’s position as a key player in the Indian Ocean destination.

Answering global demand for competitively priced escapes without compromise, the new upscale resort will launch with a series of enticing opening offers set to shake up the Baa Atoll’s hospitality landscape. From Avani Beach Studios from USD 650 per night, to Four Bedroom Beach Pavilions from USD 2,800 per night, vibrant couples, honeymooners, families and groups of friends can reconnect and make paradise their own.

Reachable within 35 minutes of Velana International Airport, the new-build resort will unlock paradise with multiple accommodation options, from beach pool villas and four-bedroom beach pavilions, to expansive three-bedroom over water villas that fan out across the island’s turquoise bay. Avani+ Fares Maldives Resort has been designed to welcome group getaways and memorable multigenerational family stays with two, three and four bedroom beach pavilions, and two and three bedroom over water villas. Through their multi-facted design, they strike a balance between privacy and connectivity, offering spaces for both relaxing and entertaining. Indoor- outdoor living can be enjoyed with tribal themed rooms that lead onto private swimming pools and sun decks, with the island’s pristine white sands and glistening shores just steps away. Breezy palm lined pathways will lead guests to a selection of unique bars and restaurants, a water sports centre, an AvaniFit gym and a contemporary AvaniSpa. The AvaniKids and Teens Club will be a hive of activity with daily programming and adventures in the great outdoors.

Fares is one of just 61 islands that enjoys the marine protected waters of Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The resort is in close proximity to two of its most famed landmarks; Hanifaru Bay where guests can spot whale sharks and snorkel with manta rays, and a beautiful chain of ring shaped islands known as the five islands landmark. With twelve individual dive sites off the beach, a 220-metre house reef teeming with marine life including turtles and dolphins, and the nearby Fares reef which is 600 metres off the shore, the resort offers guests all the bounties of the biosphere’s enchanting underwater world.

Avani+ Fares will offer seven restaurants, in addition to private beach and in-villa dining. Guests will be treated to Maldivian and international cuisine at main restaurant Ocean Terrace and poolside bar, Skipjack, as well as delights from the grill at Charcoal. In the lobby, Hammock will supply grab-and-go snacks and kombuchas, whilst Tribe and Smuggler’s Shack will offer sundowners and after dark tipples with molecular cocktails and the largest collection of rum in the Maldives. Organic produce will be sourced from the resort’s mini farm and catch of the day delivered daily by local fishermen. Young guests will have the run of the first kids-only restaurant in the Maldives serving nutritious, universally loved food.

From swimming, snorkelling and diving by day to moonlit parties and dancing on the sands by night, guests can fully enjoy the natural beauty of the Maldives in true Avani style.