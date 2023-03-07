Intercontinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort wins ‘Best Hotels in The Maldives’ Gold Rank in Destinasian Readers’ Choice Awards

We are honoured to announce that the InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been voted as “Best Hotels in the Maldives” Gold Rank in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2023.

The DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards rely on the votes of readers and travellers to determine the best destinations, hotels, airlines and airports in Asia. Voters claimed that the InterContinental Maldives deserves the Gold rank as all boxes in terms of guest service and experience are ticked, and the extensive offers at the resort – including the popular Club InterContinental benefits available to all guests – are a unique benefit.

“After winning the Travel + Leisure “Asia’s Best Awards last year, it is an incredible achievement for us to be recognised again with such a prestigious award. As General Manager, I am incredibly proud of our Maamunagau family as they deliver exceptional guest service continuously, also during those challenging times. Definitely a big ‘thank you’ to all those who have voted for us. We are honoured by the support and trust of our guests to vote us to the top of this great award.”

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll; 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available

For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com