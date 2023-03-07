Celebrate tropical Easter at Vakkaru Maldives with ‘Five Days in Wonderland’ programme

Vakkaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the tropical magic of the Maldives with the “Five Days in Wonderland” Easter programme from 6-10 April 2023. Inspired by the renowned classic tales and in conjunction with the resort’s fifth anniversary, this five-day action-packed extravaganza promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for guests of all ages as the island is transformed into a world of wonderland.

From themed gastronomic feasts to unique wellness and fitness rituals to egg hunts and creative crafts workshops for little ones, this is the place to be this Easter. Director of Culinary, Daabaz Driss and his team have created a range of culinary and wine journeys to tempt your palate, including a sumptuous Lobster & Champagne Dinner. Wellness seekers can use the opportunity to rejuvenate with a range of new therapies from returning wellness and fitness expert Domingos Folgado and resident yogi Anna Tsoy, plus workshops by Siddhalepa Ayurveda.

The young ones will be kept busy with creative art workshops at Parrotfish and Coconut Club, family Olympics, and more. Other sporty activities include padel tennis, volleyball, plus Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis tournament, football matches and the family kayak race.

The main highlight of the celebrations is the Easter Gala Dinner on Saturday, 8 April, at Isoletta Beach. The sumptuous international buffet with live stations will take guests on an epic culinary journey while Aura band and DJ Mira provide a soundtrack for them to dance under the stars. On Easter Sunday, 9 April, the Easter Bunny will make his appearance, followed by an exciting Easter Egg Hunt on the beach.

