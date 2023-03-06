ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI wins World Luxury Spa Awards 2022

ELE|NA Elements of Nature at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI won the Global Winner World Luxury Spa Awards 2022 in the ‘Luxury Holistic Spa’ category. The World Luxury Spa Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury spa industry offering international recognition as voted for by guests, travellers, and industry players alike. Over 250,000 international travellers vote each year for four weeks to select the winners.

“My team make me proud every day. A big debt of gratitude goes to our fantastic teams, without whom none of this would have been possible, and of course, we wouldn’t be here without our loving guests who have repeatedly placed their faith in us,” says Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA.

Wellness is integral to vacations. The nature-inspired ELE | NA Elements of Nature Spa and Wellness Centre focuses on various natural elements like wind, water, fire, earth, and wood to provide a five-fold treatment plan. Internationally trained and certified therapists use Ila spa products to transport guests to a world of tranquillity.

At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, there are four overwater and four garden treatment rooms, a hairdresser, a beauty salon, and a spa boutique. Their 100% pure signature coconut oil, made on the island by the spa team, is unmissable.

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI is gaining a strong reputation for being one of the world’s most sought-after destinations for wellness vacations.

ELE | NA, which stands for Elements of Nature, creates spa and wellness experiences inspired by the elemental energies of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. The international spa company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts. A team of experts combine local healing traditions with international spa treatments for holistic healing journeys that leave guests feeling rejuvenated and refreshed.

ELE | NA has two sub brands, ELE | NA Elements of Nature and ELE | NA The Spa.

ELE | NA Elements of Nature offers a newly launched bespoke “Wellness Your Way” programme, which enables guests to balance conscious wellbeing with indulgence. The program includes holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and delicious gourmet plant-based cuisine