Easter Getaways – Kids Stay & Eat Free at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is welcoming families this Easter with an egg-stra special programme to delight all ages. Delight in a choice of accommodation options including two- and three-bedroom villas on the beach, within the garden landscape or overwater. Your Easter Family Getaway just got better with IHG’s Kids Stay & Eat Free programme for under 12’s sharing the same room with parents and using existing bedding.

Perfectly located in the South Male atoll just 45-minutes speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is a great choice for short breaks with easy access.

“One of the most asked questions by visitors prior to arrival, is how to get to the island after arriving at the airport. We are fortunate to have our own marine department which is charged with maintaining and operating a fleet of boats which, in addition to recreation activities, provide arrival and departure transfers to and from the airport.” says Mark Eletr, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives.

“Unlike many of the outer-lying islands accessible by sea plane, we are just a short boat ride away. Often guests can secure complimentary boat transfers if they extend their stay or select one of our special offers, such as our 4-night Easter Family Getaway, which includes airport transfers,” he shared.

Celebrate Easter with a 4 night ‘Family Getaway’ starting from US$1,038++ per night staying in a 2-bedroom Family Beach House, which includes:

Accommodation on a half board basis with daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café

Return speedboat transfers from Velana International Airport per villa

Beach Barbecue once during the stay

Kandoo Kids’ welcome amenities

Complimentary babysitting service for 3 hours per stay

“Kids Stay & Eat Free” Programme applicable to under 12s

Complimentary Laundry Service per stay

Complimentary Wi-Fi in the villas and public areas



And if you’d prefer to have a full board or all-inclusive stay with drinks just ask about prices to upgrade.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers several outlets to satisfy your culinary cravings including poolside all-day dining at Kandooma Cafe with its international buffet, Bokkuraa Coffee Club & Bar offering an a la carte menu (TIP: the Korean Sticky BBQ Chicken Wings are a must try!), BAR-AVeli Beach Bar for refreshing drinks and snacks throughout the day and into the evening, The Kitchen the beachside a la carte dinner restaurant famed for its Seafood & Grill Thursday weekly promotion, and the must visit Sunset Deck & Bar for sundowners with a view. Guests who enjoy their privacy will appreciate the in-villa dining menu which can be conveniently ordered over the resort’s Smart Phone App for the techies or by phone.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives creates memorable, family-friendly escapes which the kids will enjoy as much as you. Children will adore the team at the resort’s Kandoo Kids’ Club, it’s dedicated water zone and paddling pool and all of the activities on offer including an Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday 9th April.

“Shared experiences and lasting memories is what it’s all about,” says Mark, who says many families who like to do things together can’t go past the thrill of snorkelling with sea turtles for the first time.

“We offer complimentary pool snorkelling lessons for anyone who hasn’t snorkelled before or just needs a refresher to build confidence. All of our snorkelling trips are supervised and life jackets are encouraged for the little ones or less confident swimmers, so they can enjoy the experience with the rest of their friends or family.”

So whether it’s a sunset cruise, scuba dive, catching your first fish on a fishing trip or the thrill of the banana boat or a jet ski ride there is something for families with kids of all ages and the young at heart.

And if relaxation is on your agenda, just a short walk from your accommodation is the exquisite Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offering luxurious treatments and massages designed to help you completely unwind.

To make a reservation email reservations.hikandooma@ihg.com or visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com