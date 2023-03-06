Warner Music acquires distribution rights for ‘Wind Walker’, theme song of Manta Air by The Kabans

The US based record label has announced the acquisition of the distribution rights for “Wind Walker”, the theme song of Manta Air.

The song Wind Walker becomes the first song to be signed by Warner Music from the Maldives, making it a milestone event for the Maldivian music industry.

The song – produced by Ahmed Faizan (Fai), and written by Naufal Naeem (Naanu), was performed by some of the top local talents in Maldives, The Kabans featuring Maisha.

The Kabans is currently working on their first studio album to be released later this year which would also be distributed by Warner Music.

Ahmed Arshad (Kokko), the front man for the band said: “This is an opportunity of a lifetime! We couldn’t be more excited about this! It’s been a long journey to get here, but we know that this is only the beginning. We are looking forward to taking our music to the next level, and making the world our audience A special thanks goes out to Manta Air and Pulse Hotels for believing in us and opening this fantastic opportunity for us.

Mohamed Shafraz Hafiz, Director of Digital Technology & Marketing at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, who has been overseeing this project calls this a turning point for Maldivian musicians. “This is a dream becoming a reality for many of us. Pulse Hotels & Resorts, collaboratively with Manta Air has been at the forefront in creating a wide range of opportunities for local talent in the Maldives since their inception. We have always recognized the potential of our local talent pool, and It has always been our interest to do everything we can to help take them to the international stage. This is just one of many exciting projects in the pipeline for us!