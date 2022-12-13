Manta Air to expand seaplane fleet with 12 DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft

In line with its strategic growth plans and to meet the continuing high demand from new resort customers, Manta Air, the fastest growing domestic airline in the Maldives, today announced plans to expand its fleet with an additional 12 DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft for its seaplane service.

Manta has today opened up for interested parties to submit their Expressions of Interest (EOI) with Proposals to Lease or Sell the 12 DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft for delivery dates in 2023 and 2024.

Since the launch of its seaplane service in 2019, Manta Air has experienced a tremendous growth in demand within a very short time. The arrival of Manta Air has been a game changer in the domestic aviation industry, removing uncertainty on flight timings for passengers flying in the Maldives, and setting new standards in service excellence through its pre-published schedules and a tailored approach to providing a best-in-class experience to all passengers.

Commenting on the plans for expansion, Manta Air’s CEO Mohamed Khaleel said, “At Manta Air, we are continuously striving to expand and meet the demands of our customers. Our superior quality services now have been accepted by the tourism industry and we have seen a significant growth in customer demand for our product. Our shareholders are committed to continue investing and expanding the company and these plans for additional aircraft are to create the capacity required for us to bring on board the new customers waiting in our pipeline. With the addition of these aircraft we will be able to expand our network to more parts of the Maldives and allow thousands more tourists to experience the Manta way to fly.”