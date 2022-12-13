The Clarks Hotels & Resorts opens Clarks Exotica in Maldives

The Clarks Hotels & Resorts strengthens its international footprints by opening Clarks Exotica Kamadhoo Maldives. They are aiming to promote the country to the rising domestic luxury travellers, international travellers, and mice. The brand is aggressively looking for expansion, adhering to the same, the group also opened a luxury property in The Albatross Golf Resort, Kandy Sri Lanka.

The Kamadhoo island, where the property is located is under UNESCO-protected biosphere of Baa Atoll. This tropical Island overlooking the Indian Ocean, is famous as a yoga retreat destination and is surrounded by a beautiful beach. The pristine environment, clubbed with white sand and crystal clear blue water is heaven for all the travellers. The island is an aquatic wonderland home to no less than 250 species of vibrant coral and over 1,200 fish species. It is also abode to a handful of extraordinary, thriving but fragile reefs. It is a favourite staying place for domestic as well as international tourists. Rising on the trend, the brand decided to open Clarks Exotica in this sought after island.

This upscale property boasts of 18 Luxurious Sea View Rooms and 1 Penthouse with a terrace providing 360 degree view of crystal clear sea. This unique feature makes it a one-of-a-kind accommodation on Kamadhoo Island. With exquisite interiors and a mélange of modern facilities, it is perfect for a stay of small family comprising of four members. Other rooms on the property are also equipped with all the modern amenities like tea/coffee maker, in-room safe, etc. Another endearing feature of the property is, its swimming pool overlooking the sea. At first glance it gives a look and feel of an infinity edge swimming pool. They also have a travel desk on the premises, which provides sightseeing arrangements on the request.

The multi-cuisine restaurant-The Bridge located on the premises has extensive menu comprising a variety of delicacies inspired from a wide range of cuisines around the world. It is one of the few restaurants offering Indian meal in the Maldives. Moreover the restaurant follows the Al Fresco style of dining.

It also has an in-house lounge and juice bar- Coco Loco present on the property This juice bar and lounge offers a wide range of refreshing, tropical mocktails clubbed with a variety of appetisers.

Keeping the varied interest of today’s travelers, the property offers a number of experiences such as yoga, diving, spa, excursions, water sports and many more. The itinerary can be planned in advance along with the hotel staff, suiting individual likings.

Rahul Deb Banerjee, Vice President, The Clarks Hotels & Resorts said, “As a part of corporate strategy we are expanding both nationally and internationally. We are present in almost all the states of India and we recently have also opened a unique luxury property in Sri Lanka. With Clarks Exotica in Maldives, we are strengthening our international footprints. We are price conscious and believe in providing value for money to our travellers. This is the best time to be in the tourism industry, there is a huge demand for international travel among domestic travellers, and Maldives is the preferred destination. We are expecting a big revenue increase with the opening of this property.”

The brand wants to offer an opportunity for the Indian travellers to enjoy the slice of Indian hospitality at international locations.