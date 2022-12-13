JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa recognised at 11th Edition of India’s Best Awards

On Wednesday, 16 November, Travel + Leisure India & South Asia unveiled the winners of its prestigious India’s Best Awards (IBA) with an exclusive event in New Delhi, to celebrate the brands and people shaping the travel industry. Taking inspiration from Travel + Leisure’s iconic World’s Best Awards, India’s Best Awards has become the most sought-after award for hospitality and travel brands across the country. The 11th edition of India’s Best Awards 2022 brought together influential, diverse change makers from across the country, with dignitaries, ambassadors, and hoteliers in attendance.

Apart from India based hotels, resorts, people and brands, the 11th edition of India’s Best Awards 2022 also recognised international destinations and hotels and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa was awarded “Best Wellness Resort” among International Hotels. T+L India’s Best Awards 2022 facilitates the best in travel, hospitality and lifestyle. The winners are chosen through an online voting platform for 60 days, culminating in an evening gala that brings together the travel, hospitality, and lifestyle community under one roof.

“Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is a haven designed to let guests prioritise their wellbeing by focusing on being present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalised in spirit. We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Wellness Resort among international hotels by a coveted publication like Travel+Leisure India & South Asia”, said Marc Gussing, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives comprises of seven resorts, across it’s various brands, each located on their own private island and offering the ultimate dream getaway. From the luxury playground of W Maldives at the North Ari Atoll, to wellness oasis of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated in Baa Atoll, the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, and family-oriented Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa located just a 15-minutes speedboat ride, there’s something for everyone.

Aindrila Mitra, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, said: “At Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, our brand ethos has always been to bring people together to share their stories. With India’s Best Awards, we’re taking this a step further by shining a light on inspiring individuals and places to encourage our readers to create meaningful experiences for that next adventure.”

For the full list of winners, readers can head to the India’s Best Awards microsite.

To know more about Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in Maldives click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com