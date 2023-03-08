Marriott to train Maldivian youth in tourism

Marriott International Maldives, youth ministry and Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to train Maldivian youth in the field of tourism.

The theory part of this apprenticeship programme will be conducted by MIT. Participants will be given the opportunity to gain work experience in resorts run by Marriott International in the Maldives.

Those who complete the programme under the National Apprenticeship Programme will get a Certificate of National Level III.

The government-accredited training is the first time that a hotel chain has joined to build Maldivian youth into the job market

50 participants to be accommodated in first round of apprenticeship programme

The first round will begin in late April or early May

The duration of the programme is six months

The MoU was signed at a ceremony held at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort:

Emma Jones, Area Director of Human Resources at Marriott International Maldives

Hussain Shareef, Permanent Secretary at youth ministry

Adam Haleem, Director of Programmes at MIT

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Emma Jones said that the company is delighted to partner with the government for an apprenticeship programme to develop the skills of our youth and adapt them to the job market.

“The programme, which aims to build young people with the skills required by the country, will provide training and experience in the workplace,” she said.

There are seven resorts operating in the Maldives under Marriott International Maldives: