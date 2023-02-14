Empower, rejuvenate: Vakkaru Maldives launches 5 programmes to celebrate International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day on 8 March is a time to celebrate and empower women, and Vakkaru Maldives is marking the occasion in style. From yoga and Ayurvedic workshops to mixology classes and special dinners, the timeless sanctuary offers its lady guests an empowering and rejuvenating getaway.

To also commemorate the private island getaway’s fifth anniversary, the curated programme includes five exceptional experiences and five Self-Kare promotions specially designed for women.

The day’s events begin with a complimentary Women’s Yin Yoga with Gong Meditation at the Yoga Pavilion with our visiting practitioner, Anna Tsoy. Later in the day, at the Ayurvedic Workshop for Ladies, resident Ayurvedic expert Dr Kalani Perera shares some ayurvedic principles on managing stress in a day-to-day routine. Participants will also enjoy a 15-mins complimentary foot massage and Ayurvedic teas.

In the evening, the resort invites all the ladies in the house to Mix it Like a Pro mixology masterclass, where they can compete to create the best cocktail and win a special prize. The evening concludes with the fabulous Celebrating Her set dinner at Vakku Beach, complete with live entertainment and music. The night continues with the Ladies’ Night Party at Lagoon Bar with DJ Mira, where all the ladies receive a complimentary welcome drink.

In addition to these experiences, Vakkaru Maldives also offers five Self-Kare promotions for ladies from 7-9 March. The 120-minute Inner Beauty Package includes a therapeutic massage and Natura Bisse Facial. At the same time, the 60-minute Abhyanga Ayurvedic Massage and the 90-minute Head-to-Toe Ayur Bliss Harmony Retreat are designed to relax and rejuvenate. For those looking for a more active and immersive experience, the Yoga

& Ayurveda Package, which includes a 60-minute Abhyanga Ayurvedic massage and a 60-minute private yoga session, is a perfect choice. The resort is offering ladies a 20% discount on all non-motorised and motorised water sports as part of its Thrilling Water Sports Adventure at Splash promotion.

Book your stay and join Vakkaru in celebrating International Women’s Day at Vakkaru Maldives. For reservations and general information, visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact the resort’s 24/7 Reservations Centre at reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.