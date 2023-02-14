Fushifaru Maldives wins Traveller Review Award for fourth time

Fushifaru Maldives, a boutique resort in Lhaviyani Atoll, celebrates winning the 2023 Booking.com Traveller Review Award; this is the fourth win of this prestigious, global award. This award is a symbol of all the times Fushifaru has gone above and beyond to create special experiences and lasting memories for travellers’ around the world.

The Traveller Review Award recognises Fushifaru’s eforts to offer outstanding hospitality and exceptional service, through the highly scored reviews that guests left as feedback – it is evident how much the community appreciated their stay in paradise.

Fushifaru also successfully won four awards at the prominent 2022 Luxe Global Awards. Adding to its growing list of accolades, the boutique resort was granted the global winner for the following categories: “Best Luxury Island Resort”, “Best Luxury Boutique Resort”, “Best Authentic Experience Resort” and “Best Luxury Sustainable Resort” last November.

Through consistent five-star guest ratings, this Booking.com Award is testimony of Fushifaru’s fantastic hospitality, activities, restaurants and entertainment, all which have once again been recognised by the traveller community, ranking Fushifaru amongst the best resorts in The Maldives.