Experience gastronomic bliss at THE OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi

THE OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi resort is a gastronomic paradise for foodies. Culinary team headed by Executive Chef Chaitanya Sharma and his multi-national team of chefs prides themselves on bringing authentic dishes from around the world cooked with fresh local seafood delivered straight to them from fisherman or finest ingredients sourced around the world.

Chef Chaitanya’s life revolves around food and beverage, which simultaneously makes him happy and satisfied while entertaining the guests with his culinary skills. He started his culinary journey in Udaipur with The Oberoi and then moved to Four Seasons Mumbai where he worked renowned international chefs and worked to create his own signature style of cuisine that fused Indian ingredients with Western techniques. He believes in giving attention to basics to make great food.

There were many different options for every palate – from international cuisines like Indian or French fine dining; and local Maldives food. Restaurant menus are changed regularly to give plenty of choices and variation. Healthy meal options are included in the menus and dietary requirements are given special attention. Guests can also participate actively on cooking classes through.

With The RESERVE™ Experience, guests can dine anywhere, anytime at Bolifushi island. Indulge in all-day dining at Vista del Mar, or try out one of the two specialty restaurants – SANGU Beach or Tradition Saffron. And if you’re looking for a modern gastronomic experience, check out ORIGINƎ – the signature restaurant. No matter what dining option you choose, you can expect an unforgettable culinary experience.

The chefs are always ready with new recipes every day that will satisfy even your most diehard cravings.

Surrounded by a gorgeous natural reef and turquoise waters, THE OZEN RESERVE Bolifushi exudes elegance, style, and timeless sophistication.

From fabulous overwater villas with slides to exotic fine dining and ice skating by the beach, every experience is meticulously crafted to indulge guests with an unforgettable getaway.

Guests can immerse in a world of boundless sanctuaries while availing inspiring experiences that are thoughtfully curated to make every moment an everlasting memory.

The OZEN COLLECTION is an ultra-luxurious hospitality brand that provides the ultimate in privacy and refined elegance for immersive holidays in beautiful locations along the Indian Ocean. Guests can enjoy blissful getaways surrounded by pristine waters and indulge in every amenity and luxury imaginable.

For more information visit, www.theozencollection.com/ozenreserve-bolifushi/