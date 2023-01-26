Fan Club Featured News Offers Travel

Dusit Hotels and Resorts launches limited-time offer on rates worldwide

Dusit Hotels and Resorts has started the new year with a limited-time special offer on room rates, special savings on dining and spa treatments, and a range of other exclusive benefits at Dusit properties worldwide.

Dusit Thani Maldives on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is just one of the incredible destinations guests can choose from.

The package is available to existing and new members of the Dusit Gold guest recognition programme, with bookings open from 23 January to 12 February 2023 for stay dates between 1 February and 31 October 2023.

Travellers signing up to the Dusit Gold programme have immediate access to the package and can begin to plan their memorable holiday at Dusit properties in Thailand, the Maldives, the Philippines, Vietnam, the Middle East, and beyond.

Membership of Dusit Gold begins at dusit.com/signup and includes a wide range of exclusive discounts, perks, and privileges at Dusit Hotels and Resorts worldwide.

Full details about the package are available at dusit.com/new-journey

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island partners with national university to offer internship opportunities

