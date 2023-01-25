A Valentine’s Day to remember with Soneva

Known as some of the world’s most romantic destinations, Soneva’s award-winning resorts are the ideal backdrop to a dream Valentine’s vacation. Surrounded by soft white sands, shimmering seas and swaying palms, Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives set the scene for romantic bliss this February 14, with luxurious private villas, one-of-a-kind experiences, delectable dining and indulgent wellness rituals.

At Soneva Fushi, the romance begins at dawn on Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable floating breakfast at the resort’s private sandbank. Couples can reconnect through complimentary yoga and meditation sessions with Soneva Soul. At sunset, enjoy a Valentine’s cruise around the tranquil waters of the Baa Atoll, spotting playful dolphins as they frolic in the boat’s wake. As evening falls, the resort’s private sandbank hosts an intimate dinner under the stars, complete with live musicians. And the night draws to a close with a special screening of the romantic classic, La La Land (2016) at the open-air Cinema Paradiso. Valentine’s Day at Soneva Fushi isn’t just for couples, either – during the day, families can show their love through a range of fun activities and experiences, including pop-up cards and pillowcase printing at The Den, a Valentine’s-themed treasure hunt and family Olympic Games for Young Sonevians.

At Soneva Jani, guests can start February 14 with a floating Champagne breakfast in the comfort of their own private pool. During the day, younger guests can take part in card-making and Valentine’s crafts at The Den, while parents enjoy some ‘me-time’ on the beach, a restorative intuitive massage at Soneva Soul, or a guided snorkelling session in the sparkling clear waters of the Noonu Atoll. When evening arrives, couples can celebrate their love with a choice of Valentine’s experiences, including a ‘Loving Journey Around the World’ five-course set menu at So Engaging accompanied by live music; a sumptuous seafood barbecue at So Primitive; or ‘A Good Year’ Valentine’s Menu at Director’s Cut that overlooks the silver screen at Cinema Paradiso. There is also a selection of private experiences to discover, including exploring the constellations during an exclusive dinner at So Starstruck or lingering over a delicious meal on the soft white sands of a private island.

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true ‘luxury’ is defined by peace, time and space. Guests discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite luxury and intuitive, personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment to measure its social and environmental impact in 2016 – a first for the hospitality industry. A 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset carbon emissions and fund purposeful international projects.