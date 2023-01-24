Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island partners with national university to offer internship opportunities

Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, the ultra-spacious all-villa resort, has announced a strategic partnership with Maldives National University (MNU).

“We are thrilled to partner with Maldives National University to provide valuable internship opportunities for their students. Our goal is to help young professionals develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the hospitality industry, and we believe that our blissful island retreat and passionate colleagues will provide the exceptional experiences for them to learn and grow” said General Manager, Mohamed Ashraf.

MNU is a state-funded university catering for more than half the tertiary population of Maldives with a mission to create, discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge that is necessary to enhance the lives and livelihoods of people and essential for the cultural social and economic development of the nation.

“We are excited to partner with Jumeirah Maldives, Olhahali Island to provide our students with valuable internship opportunities at a world-class hotel brand” said Mohamed Shareef, Vice Chancellor of Maldives National University.

The partnership with MNU will provide a valuable opportunity for students to gain first-hand experience directly working with a wide network of Jumeirah talent in addition to working within one of the world’s leading luxury hospitality brands. Students will also be able to make valuable connections in the hospitality industry, with the aim of helping them launch successful careers in the field.

