Cocoon Maldives reopens Kids Village

Kids Village, the kids’ club of Cocoon Maldives by The Cocoon Collection has reopened after a full renovation. Located on the west coast of the island, the facility offers a brilliant concept for children spending holidays at the island resort.

The new Kids Village now features an indoor playground with interactive learning area, and a cinema room. It also has a large outdoor playground with a ping-pong table and a kid’s pool for a fun splash. Open from 10 am to 6 pm, it is a complimentary facility for children aged 3 to 12 years old. Babysitting service is also available for babies and toddlers.

In the Kids Village, we will take the children for an exciting day of learning and discovering new things, from Scavenger Hunt, Treasure Hunt, Mini Olympic, to Kids Pool Party. Snack times are double the fun with cooking classes. Our kids’ club team will keep the young guests active and creative all day.

As a family-friendly resort, Cocoon Maldives is giving the opportunity for our guests to unwind while the children spend their own quality time exploring educational and entertaining experiences. During seasonal festivities such as Easter, Halloween, and Christmas, various programmes will be arranged for adults, children, and families. The team makes sure the entire family has the best holiday at Cocoon Maldives.