ELE|NA Elements of Nature welcomes visiting practitioner Nimisha Rattan at OZEN LIFE Madhoo from November 20, 2022, through January 31, 2023.

Nimisha Rattan is driven by a desire to thrive and a thrust to heal the world as a Yogini. She calls herself a “Walking Yogini.” Her practise is all about encouraging others to reach that spot of perfect health where they experience physical healing, emotional freedom, mental expansion, and a higher state of consciousness.

Nimisha has more than a decade of experience teaching Healing Yoga, Dynamic Meditations, Ayurvedic Lifestyle, and Energy Medicine. She studies ancient Indian traditional literature and transforms it in an easy way that integrates completely with the needs of a modern lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to have Nimisha Rattan on board for the long haul, and this is her second visit with us. She brings a wealth of positive energy to the table, as well as international and decade-long experience. She understands her guests’ needs as an energy healer and translates all of Ayurveda, meditation, and energy healing to help them in a magical way,” Heidi Grimwood, Vice President of ELE|NA, said.

ELE|NA is an acronym for Elements of Nature, which refers to the five elemental forces of nature – Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water, helps in healing as these energies flow all around and within every individual. It is divided into two sub-brands: ELE|NA Elements of Nature and ELE|NA The Spa.

Offering bespoke wellness journeys under the “Wellness Your Way” program, itineraries are designed specifically for the guests’ individual needs, highlighting holistic treatments, alternative health therapies, and gourmet plant based cuisine throughout the all-inclusive vacation.

At ELE|NA, guests embark on a holistic journey of wellness, healing, and relaxation, feeling rejuvenated and refreshed as a result of life-changing experiences, where local healing traditions are combined with international beauty and spa treatments to provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

For more information, please visit www.ele-na.com or connect on salesandmarketing@ele-na.com