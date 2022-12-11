Fushifaru Maldives attains 4 awards at prestigious LUXE Global Awards

Fushifaru Maldives, an exquisite resort known for its Maldivian flair and unparalleled genuine hospitality in Lhaviyani Atoll, was recently handed four awards at the prominent 2022 Luxe Global Awards.

Adding to its growing list of accolades, the boutique resort was granted the global winner for the following categories: “Best Luxury Island Resort”, “Best Luxury Boutique Resort”, “Best Authentic Experience Resort” and “Best Luxury Sustainable Resort” this November.

LUXE Global was established in 2021 to empower and showcase the most luxurious hotels, spas and restaurants from around the globe and dubbed as the most exclusive award in the world.

“We are immensely proud to be recognised not only in one but in four important categories. This is a testament of the trust that our guests have in us. Winning the awards is an affirmation for the dedication and hard work that our team puts in every day in ensuring every guest’s stay is memorable”, quotes Ahmed Siaar, the General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.