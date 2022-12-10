Introducing Maamunagau Wellness Journeys

As an eventful year comes to an end, between New Year’s resolutions and tying up all ends for 2022, self-care and well-being are of the essence. InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has created a diverse offering of wellness journeys, evolving around their visiting wellness practitioners from December 2022 to April 2023.

Over the last few years, InterContinental Maldives has welcomed guests to the private island, not just to enjoy the tropical climate, excellent food, and guest service, but also to unwind, relax and centre. With an ever-changing offer of visiting practitioners, the resort’s wellness menu is extensive and diverse, answering to different guests’ preferences and needs.

Over this year’s Festive Season at Maamunagau and the beginning months of 2023, seven different Wellness Journeys are on offer, inviting guests on a holistic self-healing journey during their stay. From ‘De-Stress’ and mindful ‘Sleep Well’ journeys, more body focussed ‘Detox’ and ‘Metabolism Booster’ programmes, to a muscle relaxing and recovering ‘Sports Athletes’ programme, guests can choose their pace and individualise their journeys to their needs and focus points.

Starting from December 2022 until early 2023, Joao Santos and Rajeshwari Amol Nerukar will be on the island, to extend their practices to Maamunagau’s guests. Joao focusses on body treatments such as Dry Massages, which is a rather exquisite performance, that surpasses traditional massages. He will also be treating guests who choose to book the ‘Metabolism Booster’ or ‘Sports Athletes’ programme. Together with resident Fitness Trainer Rohit Vijay Tandel, they will take on guests who look for physical optimisation, body recovery, and mindful grounding.

Rajeshwari, focussing on the art of healing, bases her treatments on finding calm and peace within, aiming to heal emotional trauma and distress. She offers wellness journeys that focusses on de-stress and better sleep, through a combination of yoga, Ayurveda, sound healing and breathwork.

Sunitha Narayana is the resident Yoga, Reiki Master and Wellness Guru at Maamunagau, and will be one of the driving forces behind the programmes and fusing her yoga flows and breathwork with the visiting practitioners’ ways of wellness.

“A wellness journey is perceived differently by each individual and while we, the wellness practitioners, can give suggestions and guidance, every guest needs to have the space to find their way to mindfulness and wellbeing. Here at Maamunagau’s AVI Spa, we love to incorporate crystal and sound bowl healing in our treatments. This is of course not for everyone, but I love to introduce my guests to those alternative wellness techniques and be part of their journey to explore their bodies and mind. I am very excited to bring all our synergies together to curate unforgettable and beneficial wellness journeys for our guests and to accompany them on their path to wellness,” she says.

Picking up on the Crystal theme at AVI Spa, visiting practitioner Kanlayanee Marrthuean ‘Jang’ teams up with Sunitha to offer the ‘Crystal Wellness’ Journey, that includes everything from Gemstone Facials, to Chakra Balancing, Reiki and Crystal Sound healing to Crystal Foot Reflexology. Jang is in residence during March and April 2023, offering additional emotional release treatments for the whole body.

For guests who wish to start into the New Year refreshed and renewed, the AVI Spa team has also put together a thoughtful ‘Anti-Ageing’ programme, that encompasses the whole body, including facial and eye treatments. This programme is available throughout the year and can also be customised as required.

How to book

Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives can between December 2022 and April 2023 can embark on these different Wellness Journeys during the practitioners visit at the resort. Prices for the Wellness Journeys start from USD 850 ++. Rates for stays in December start from USD 2585 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including breakfast for two. Compulsory Festive Gala Dinners on 24 and 31 December 2022 will be applicable to all guests.

For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or contact us directly at reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.

All prices are quoted in USD, subject to a 10% Service Charge and 12% GST until 31 December 2022 and GST 16% from 1 January 2023. USD 6 Green Tax per person, per night, applies for stays.