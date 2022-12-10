Family glamour or crimson couples: Celebrate sparkling festive season in Maldives with Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting couples and families to end the year in paradise with a joyous festive vacation at a choice of award-winning resorts in the Maldives. With two world-class island retreats, glittering dinners, immersive activities, sparkling parties and much more, every guest can enjoy a heavenly holiday season with Centara!

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a breath-taking five-star retreat in the South Ari Atoll that is perfectly suited to families. With spacious accommodation including Family Overwater Villas with bunk beds and PlayStations, plus tennis, volleyball, water sports, snorkelling and diving, six restaurants, bars and lounges, a Spa Cenvaree and more, all surrounded by pure white sands and turquoise lagoons, this is the perfect destination for multi-generational festive vacations.

This holiday season, all ages are invited to a season of “Ritz & Glitz” with a wealth of exciting experiences. Starting with the “Christmas Tree Lighting” on 22nd December, which will be marked with carol singing and canapés, the festive calendar of activities will run all the way through until the first Friday of 2023, on 6th January.

Highlights include the “Classical Christmas Gala Dinner” with live music and carols on 24th December, “A Treasured Christmas Morning” with a visit from Santa, and a traditional “Christmas Lunch” at Reef Restaurant (25th December), “Light Up the Night”, a funk-house DJ party at Coral Bar on Boxing Day (26th December) and “Bedazzled Summer Beach Party” on 29th December. Then on the last night of the year, guests can dress up for a glamorous Great Gatsby-themed “Ritzy-Glitzy Affair Gala Dinner,” with electrifying performances to end 2022 in style – including a line-up of internationally-renowned Thai musicians!

Families can come together and kickstart 2023 with a “Rise & Shine” New Year’s Day breakfast and “Gastronomical Holiday Lunch” on 1st January, plus beach games and Pilates. To ensure that the resort caters for all guests, an “Orthodox Christmas Buffet” will be staged on 6th January, and revellers can get their groove on with a “First Friday of 2023” beach party. Throughout the season, Camp Safari will host a daily line-up of exciting activities, from Christmas craft sessions to meetings with Santa, kids’ discos and even special dinners!

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, the exclusive adults-only island sanctuary in the North Malé Atoll, is inviting couples and friends to its “Crimson Tales” celebrations this December. This serene retreat houses a collection of beautiful beachfront and overwater villas, seven restaurants and bars, a Spa Cenvaree, water sports, diving and much more. For 10 fabulous days, the resort will raise the tempo with a full calendar of experiences, ranging from “Tai Chi”, “Yogalates” and “Tranquility & Meditation” sessions during the day to exhilarating after-dark events, including “Cuban Duo Beats” every evening!

The festivities commence on 22nd December with the “Christmas Tree Lighting” at Waves Beach and “Santa’s Arrival” on 24th December. The “Christmas Eve Gala Dinner” will feature a full range of traditional fare and “East meets West” flavours at Waves Beach. The week between Christmas and New Year will be marked with a series of spectacular culinary occasions, including “Masterchef Culinary Secrets” on 26th December and a “Seafood BBQ” on 27th December. Then, as the sun sets over the Indian Ocean for the last time this year, couples can ring in 2023 at the “New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner” – a sensational celebration of international cuisine, cultural dances, traditional bodu beru drums and Cuban beats!

For a truly unforgettable vacation, travellers at both resorts can also go parasailing or diving in a Santa hat – a unique photo opportunity that will create memories that last a lifetime. The therapists at Spa Cenvaree will also be giving guests a holiday glow with a choice of revitalising therapies that embrace the shimmer and sparkle of the season.

Whether you’re seeking an inspiring island escape with your loved one or a fun-filled vacation with friends and family, the “Winter Getaway” package will make your festive season even more magical. Enjoy up to 35% discounts at either of Centara’s world-class resorts in the Maldives, plus a bottle of wine and fruit basket upon arrival, and 20% off spa treatments. Guests booking a pool villa for four nights or longer will also be treated to a floating or in-villa breakfast and late 4pm check-out (subject to availability). Book between 15th November and 15th December 2022 and receive triple Centara The1 points! Not a member yet? Click here to join for free!

Rates start from USD 350++ per night at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and USD 300++ per night at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts and to book your “Winter Getaway” in the Maldives, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/winter-getaway.