Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa announces first-ever Festive Artisan Market

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is set to host it’s first-ever Festive Artisan Market on 22 December 2022 from 1 PM to 5 PM at Kakuni beach. The festive artisan market is a culture and community focused initiative where local artisans and designers will be showcasing their products. Guests will be able to explore the unique products that are made by the local artisans and designers, as well as experience a taste of the Maldivian culture with live performances and culinary delights. The day will also mark the official kick-off of the festivities with the Tree and Festive Lighting Ceremony at the resort.

Inviting guests to join the festivities, General Manager Mohamed El Aghoury said, “The Artisan Market is a distinctive way for guests visiting the resort to celebrate the festive season and enjoy a day of fun and festivities with their family, friends and loved ones. At Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, we believe in the power of the community and foster connections. We invite you all to join us at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa for the holiday season with this gala celebration of local art and culture.”

The Festive Artisan Market will take place at the resort’s picturesque Kakuni beach with a view of the Indian Ocean.

Participants include Oevaali Art Shop, a jewellery, accessories, home & living, premium gifting brand; Mula Maldives for reef-friendly sun screen; Island Bazaar with a range of apparel, accessories, scarf, sarongs, tote bags; Island Cultures for paintings by Eagan Baadeu; and Toddy showcasing clothing, beach essentials, headgear, jewellery. The vendors have been selected for their unique offerings for guests of the resort and to showcase the local culture and the local community by giving them a platform to display their work.

Combining a stunning location, world class facilities and the finest local produce, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is the place to relax and enjoy the Maldivian way of life. Aside from the stunning sunset views, guests can enjoy a variety of water sports, excursions and dining options. Situated on the private island of Furanafushi, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is just a 15-minute speedboat ride away from Malé International Airport, ensuring accessibility to all. The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery. Also boasting 7 unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical fresh water pools.