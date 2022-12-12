Heritance Aarah Maldives wins big at Culinary World Cup

Heritance Aarah Maldives has won several medals at the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup Luxembourg 2022.

The seven member team won 5 Gold, 4 Silver and 4 Bronze medals scoring the highest number of wins for an individual hotel at the competition.

Executive Chef, Amila Silva – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze medal

Executive Sous Chef, Madhava Ehelamalpe – 2 Silver medals

Sous Chef, Ravindra Jinadasa – 1 Silver, 1 Bronze medal

Senior Chef De Partie, Duminda Sapuarachchi – 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze medal

Chef De Partie, Kapila De Silva – 1 Gold, 1 Bronze medal

The prestigious international culinary contest took place in conjunction with the gastronomy trade fair EXPOGAST from 26th to 30th November 2022 in Luxembourg-Kirch-berg. The Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup is one of the biggest and best-known culinary contests in the world. In 2022, 15 national teams and 15 junior national teams took part in the two competition categories