Flydubai to operate direct daily flights to Gan in Maldives south

Dubai-based low-cost airline Flydubai on Wednesday announced plans to a launch a new daily service to Gan International Airport in the southernmost Addu atoll of Maldives from 4 February 2023.

Flydubai started its operations to the Maldives in 2013 with the launch of direct flights to Velana International Airport in the capital Male. With the start of the new daily service to Gan next year, the carrier will increase its frequency to the market to 28 flights a week.

Flydubai chief Ghaith Al Ghaith said the new service will reduce the commute time whether by boat or seaplane for those staying in resorts in the southern atolls.

“The start of our daily flights to the southern island of Gan will give our passengers more options to travel to the beautiful Maldives. The Maldives continues to be one of the most popular leisure destinations for our customers from the UAE, GCC and CIS. The additional frequency to the market will further support connecting traffic from Europe as well,” he said.

Flydubai is the first carrier from the UAE and only the second international airline to operate flights to Gan International Airport.

Flights will operate daily from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) to Gan International Airport (GAN). Emirates will codeshare on this route, providing passengers with more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.