flydubai to commence limited-time double daily service to Malé

flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has revised its flight frequency plans and will be adding a second daily flight for a limited-time from Dubai to Malé starting from April 01, 2021. The airline resumed operations to Maldives on October 27, 2020, after a two-and-half year break with four weekly flights which eventually became daily from December 2020 onwards.

flydubai Flight FZ 1569 currently departs from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) at 09:55 and the return flight FZ 1570 departs from Maldives’ Velana International Airport (MLE) at 23:55 (local time). According to the updated summer schedule for the period from April 01 – 13, 2021, flydubai Flight FZ 1207 will be departing from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) at 02:00 and the return flight FZ 1208 will depart from Maldives’ Velana International Airport (MLE) at 09:45 (local time).

Mohamed Firaq, Managing Director of Inner Maldives Holidays, the General Sales Agent for flydubai in the Maldives, said: “flydubai offers affordable fares, convenient and reliable travel services between Malé and Dubai connecting to other popular destinations from Maldives such as Istanbul, Alexandria, Kathmandhu and Dhaka. Passengers also have the opportunity to choose how they would like to travel whether it is in the comfort of Business Class or a customized experience in Economy Class. Customers will be able to purchase tickets from our office and appointed flydubai passenger sales agents.”

He further added, “We are also doing a comprehensive assessment and creating awareness among the tour operators and tourist facilities in the Southern atoll region to increase connectivity and inbound traffic to contribute tourism growth in the region.”

Passengers will have the option to experience Business Class enjoying space and privacy in the cabin, a comfortable spacious seat, inflight entertainment with films and TV shows available to watch and a range of delicious snacks and complimentary hot and cold beverages.

Passengers travelling in Economy Class will enjoy a Recaro designed seat offering optimal levels of space and comfort in the air. flydubai continues to roll-out WiFi across its fleet enabling passengers to stay connected during their flight and can browse the web, send emails, use social networks and get the latest news. Passengers are able to choose between bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares depending on their travel needs.

flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact and offers passengers confidence to travel at every step of their journey. The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes COVID-19 cover to offer passengers greater piece of mind when travelling. Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline.