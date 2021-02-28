Get your Maldives fix with Zoom backgrounds from Lily Beach, Hideaway

As the days start to lengthen, many of you are dreaming of the chance to return to the Maldives, and especially Lily Beach Resort & Spa, and Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa.

While the team at Lily Hotels hope to see you all again over the coming months in person, they wanted to share with you these free backgrounds that may help give you the paradise fix you have been craving.

With five free backgrounds available for each property, the Lily Hotels team believes these images will help bring a small piece of Lily to your homes and offices.

Relaxing in your water villa, lounging on the beach, or simply to picture yourself looking out over the ocean, these backgrounds will help brighten up your Zoom calls, be it for your next work meeting, family catch up or quiz night with friends.

While these backgrounds may not quite measure up to the real thing, after all, there is no substitute for a visit to the paradise islands, hopefully, they will help keep the blues at bay until your next holiday.

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia by Tripadvisor.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.

The resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families, honeymooners as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

Set on a crescent-shaped private island in the northern Haa Alif Atoll, this incredible resort offers a choice of private beach and overwater villas — many with pools — for guests to unwind and enjoy a home away from home. The privacy levels offered are the hallmark of this award-winning destination, which boasts some of the largest beachfront villas in Maldives.

Gourmands and foodies alike can indulge in award-winning culinary experiences.

Wellbeing is a core part of the Hideaway experience, with the Hideaway Spa offering a range of treatments for rejuvenation and relaxation.

The abundance of fish life around this Maldivian resort is second to none, making it a prime location for snorkelling and scuba diving.

The perfect Maldives retreat, Hideaway offers the utmost in romance and is one of the preferred destinations for those celebrating their honeymoon.

Families are also very welcome at Hideaway, with an extensive Kids Club available to help keep young travellers entertained during their stay.

To download any of the Zoom backgrounds, please visit these links (Lily Beach, Hideaway Beach). The Lily Hotels team will be updating these regularly, so make sure you check back often.