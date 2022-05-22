Business Featured Local News

Gan International Airport becomes Maldives’ first Aviation Fuel Joint Inspection Group member

1 views May 22, 2022

Gan International Airport has become the first airport in Maldives to become a member of the Aviation Fuel Joint Inspection Group (JIG).

Gan has been working to ensure that the fuelling facility meets the operating standards of JIG 12 and has reached the crucial milestone of meeting the JIG inspection criteria. Gan International Airport is now a certified location inspected to JIG standards under the JITS inspection system. This will further assure that the quality control standards of Jet A-1 are on par with the fuelling facilities operated at the world’s best known airports.

Gan will continue to further enhance the operation of the fuelling facility under the membership of JIG. In addition to this GAN is working towards becoming an IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified airport which will assist in improving safety and security in ground operations and reducing the burden and cost of airline oversight by audit sharing.

Gan International Airport (VRMG) managed by Addu International Airport Pvt. Ltd. is the southernmost international gateway to the Maldives. Gan is situated in Addu Atoll, 293 nautical miles from Velana International Airport (VRMM) near the capital Male.

Gan has the capacity to handle ICAO Code 4E aircrafts. To further upgrade airport services, an airport development project is scheduled to start in 2022. This includes expansion of the passenger terminal building, a new ATC tower and ARFF building. When the project is completed in 2023, Gan International Airport will have the capacity to handle 1.5 million passengers annually.

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

JLF Soneva Fushi celebrates literature, music, culture in Male
Centara invites travellers on summertime family getaway or romantic couple’s escape to Maldives
Fairmont Maldives receives British Airways Holiday Accolade in recognition of customer excellence
St. Regis Maldives launches skincare promotion
Emirates’ recruiters scour the world for cabin crew talent with 30 city stops
Shangri-La celebrates World Family Day, announces debut collaboration with Make-A-Wish International

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House