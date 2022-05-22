Gan International Airport becomes Maldives’ first Aviation Fuel Joint Inspection Group member

Gan International Airport has become the first airport in Maldives to become a member of the Aviation Fuel Joint Inspection Group (JIG).

Gan has been working to ensure that the fuelling facility meets the operating standards of JIG 12 and has reached the crucial milestone of meeting the JIG inspection criteria. Gan International Airport is now a certified location inspected to JIG standards under the JITS inspection system. This will further assure that the quality control standards of Jet A-1 are on par with the fuelling facilities operated at the world’s best known airports.

Gan will continue to further enhance the operation of the fuelling facility under the membership of JIG. In addition to this GAN is working towards becoming an IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certified airport which will assist in improving safety and security in ground operations and reducing the burden and cost of airline oversight by audit sharing.

Gan International Airport (VRMG) managed by Addu International Airport Pvt. Ltd. is the southernmost international gateway to the Maldives. Gan is situated in Addu Atoll, 293 nautical miles from Velana International Airport (VRMM) near the capital Male.

Gan has the capacity to handle ICAO Code 4E aircrafts. To further upgrade airport services, an airport development project is scheduled to start in 2022. This includes expansion of the passenger terminal building, a new ATC tower and ARFF building. When the project is completed in 2023, Gan International Airport will have the capacity to handle 1.5 million passengers annually.