Kandima Maldives brings everyday live entertainment at the heart of its guest experience

Seeking that perfect tropikal Maldivian getaway with an exciting mix of active lifestyle and entertainment all day, every day of the week? Kandima Maldives pulls out all the stops for the party to begin with a bang and the fun to never end! Kandima Maldives redefines the travellers expectation to the Maldives. Choose the lifestyle that suits you the best. Soak into the wanderlust of the blue azure and get live on indulging entertainment. The choice is yours! #MyKindOfPlace

Every day at Kandima is a celebration of life! Whether you want to woo your partner, or wow your family or friends with an oh-so-stylish holiday to remember, Kandima Maldives is the ultimate tropikal island paradise for all. The resort goes live each day from morning to night with plenty of fun-packed entertainment and an endless list of kool experiences to choose from. As the top go-to (desti)nation for travellers coming from India or around the world, the resort reimagines people’s lifestyles like no other! So come out and play all you want at our seriously entertaining lifestyle resort. #KandimaNeverSleeps.

Here’s a little nudge to help you achieve your #AnythingButOrdinary summer vacay goals! Get to know more about the koolest live entertainment spots on the island and how you can live it up in style every day only at Kandima Maldives:

Make a splash or just groove into the night at the Beach Club and Breeze Pool Bar

Beach more, worry less! Let the days turn into nights at the Beach Club, a perfect hangout spot for families, couples or singles. Gaze at the endless blues as DJs entertain you with their party tunes. Swim up for fruity kocktails, delicious shots or just relax in the stylish cabanas by the pool. Splash the sun away for an uber fun party once a week at the Beach Club while the DJ spins the evening into a hazy time full of good vibes! For a more exclusive together time with loved ones, head to the UFO pods or cabanas by the Beach Club where the K’Krew serves mouth-watering signature kocktails.

What’s more? ‘Splash the Sun Away Party’ or ‘Mix and Mingle Kocktail’ are other special weekly fun party and gatherings that are complimentary for guests to join.

Looking for a kool and stylish place to lounge? Unwind as the sun melts into the horizon and play on till the stars shine bright above! Head to the Breeze Pool Bar that has a new theme night party, every night of the week from Latin to Reggae, from Rock to Retro, and beyond! Let the live bands make you groove and the rocking live bands or kool DJs make you move, as you enjoy tropikal kocktails and flavoured shishas.

For those looking for a beachier night out, there are ‘Full Moon Night’ parties happening every month and also a special Maldivian night once a week to soak into the Maldivian culture with mouth-watering dishes and performances by Maldivian natives showcasing ‘Boduberu’ traditional drums and dances.

That’s not all! Happy hours are on – every day at Breeze Pool Bar! Here various oh-so talented Dj’s and bands go live at sundowners to set the mood for those perfect cheers!

Enter the world of exclusivity at the Forbidden Bar, the adults-only bar and lounge

Dress up and enter the adults-only Forbidden Bar through a kool psychedelic tunnel, where renowned DJs play into the night, every night! Taste the Kandima signature kocktails by the deck that looks out into the sea or take the party straight to the dance floor. Forbidden Bar also hosts the most happening ‘White Parties’ every week with hip music, where guests dress up in all white from head to toe and the K’Krew paints their faces with the koolest neon colours. Kandima Maldives leaves no shells unturned to give an oh-so amazing experience to their in-house kool cats!

Movie nights for together time at Smoked beach, Kandiland for kids or in your own Villa

Get enchanted with ‘Movie Nights’ under the stars every week at Smoked beach, or even at Kandiland, one of the largest kids’ clubs in the Maldives. Enjoy your movie as the K’Krew serves up tasty popcorns, signature kocktails, and mocktails for kids.

Wait, there’s more! Go fancy in style. You can call for a special movie of your choice with family, in the comfort of your villa, with pizzas, popcorns, soft drinks and more. Or you can cuddle up and enjoy a romantic movie night as a couple with a private dinner set-up at the beach or at your very own villa with champagne to order!

Destination dining or fine dining with a twist at Smoked, Azure, Sea Dragon and beyond

Fine dining gets a whole new dimension at Kandima Maldives! You can move to the melodious music of the acoustic entertainers who play each day at different venues. That’s not all, private dining experiences can be elevated by the K’Krew upon request. You can enjoy live music by in-house artists or violinists as they savour an unforgettable curated dining experience at an exclusive setting by the beach or in the privacy of your own villa.

Koolest stay offers for families and couples this season, only at Kandima Maldives

For families, book the specially curated ‘Oh-so Fun Family Break’ package designed exclusively to entertain little VIPS to grown-ups for a memorable fun time at Kandima Maldives. Now indulge in endless activities and reconnect as a family with amazing live entertainment, there is something in store for all! Enjoy complimentary perks like an unforgettable family beach picnic box, a family movie night with scrumptious pizzas, a dolphin cruise and much more. To top it all, kids get complimentary ice creams every day. It will be just your kind of fun family break to remember!

Packages price starts from USD 2500++/ INR 1,90,000++ onwards

For couples, book an anything but ordinary ‘Eskape to Paradise’ offer to avail 35% off on half-board meal plans. There are so many live entertainment options to choose from, plus a host of complimentary activities for couples like daily snorkelling trips, a 30-minute spa session at EsKape, a dolphin cruise, weekly beach games and pool parties, and beyond. What’s more? Honeymooners who book this package are entitled to a bottle of wine, a 3 course romantic beach dinner and a complimentary kocktail each during the stay. With so many things to do, Kandima Maldives is indeed the place to be in the Maldives!

At Kandima Maldives, the fun never stops and there’s no room for boredom!

Download the K’app to get the latest updates on what’s hot and happening at this fun-filled tropikal (desti)nation every week!