Inner Maldives Holidays reappointed as General Sales Agent for flydubai in Maldives

Dubai-based flydubai has extended its commercial cooperation with Inner Maldives Holidays through a new distribution agreement to develop the airline’s sales focus in the Maldives territory.

On September 20, flydubai announced plans to resume flights to the Maldives from October 27 due to popular demand as the Indian Ocean destination began welcoming back tourists of all nationalities earlier this summer.

Flydubai first began flew to the Maldives in January 2013, but halted its operations in February 2018 to optimise its codeshare partnership with Emirates.

Inner Maldives Holidays has been flydubai’s General Sales Agent in the Maldives for five years, while successfully floating holidays packages to Dubai and various other destinations that the airline flies to, including Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Nepal and Tanzania.

“We look forward to serving the best holiday options for the outbound market and also providing the best fares to Dubai via direct flights and then to key points that the airline flies to,” Mohamed Firaq, Managing Director at Inner Maldives Holidays, said.

“Inner Maldives Holidays been the exclusive leisure arm for flydubai, there is already a lot of inquiries to Dubai for the New Year period and this is mainly because of the eased and safe restrictions that UAE has put up for its visitors. We are very excited to launch holidays to Dubai, especially during this challenging period where only few countries are considered as safe to travel and are opened for tourism.”

Flydubai flights to Male will operate four times a week: on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flight FZ 1569 will depart from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) at 9.55am and the return flight FZ 1570 will depart from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport (MLE) at 11.30pm.

This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule.

The new service to the Maldives will give passengers more access to a holiday destination from Dubai and further afield whether connecting on the flydubai network or through its codeshare with Emirates.

Flydubai has recently introduced a new Covid-19 cover to encourage more people to travel with ease of mind knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey. Passengers booking with flydubai for travel between September 1 and November 30 will automatically receive free global cover for Covid-19. The new service covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip.

In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To take advantage of these special rates, passengers must be able to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact. Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline.

The Maldives has restarted its visa on arrival facility. Passengers must complete a Traveller Health Declaration 24 hours before arrival at imuga.immigration.gov.mv and provide a negative PCR test result taken within 96 hours before departure.