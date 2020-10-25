Manta Air resumes scheduled domestic passenger operations

Manta Air on Sunday resumed scheduled domestic passenger operations.

Manta Air, dubbed as the five-star airline in the skies of Maldives, will operate scheduled flights using its ATR turboprop fleet between the country’s main Velana International Airport and the airline’s hub of Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll.

Scheduled services on other domestic routes remain suspended.

Manta Air has enhanced its safety standards in accordance with the ‘new normal’ guidelines for air travel, ensuring a comfortable and safe experience.

The domestic flights will complement Manta Air’s tourist flights, which resumed in July using Twin Otter seaplanes just after the Maldives reopened its borders to international visitors.

In addition to the regular tourist flights and scheduled domestic operations, Manta Air will continue to support on-demand charter requirements for both turboprop and Twin Otter aircraft.

Before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the global and domestic aviation industry, Manta Air utilised three ATR 72-600 aircraft to operate scheduled flights to Dhaalu Airport, located on the island of Kudahuvadhoo in Dhaalu atoll, Dharavandhoo Airport, located on the island of Dharavandhoo in Baa atoll, and Kooddoo Airport, located on the island of Kooddoo in Gaafu Alif atoll, from the main Velana International Airport.

In November, the game-changing airline also launched the first scheduled seaplane service in the Maldives, bringing another revolutionary experience to the skies of Maldives. The airline brought in six DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft for its seaplane service.

However, Manta Air was forced to suspend all scheduled flight operations at the end of March.