Le Meridien Maldives appoints new F&B director

Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa have appointed Michal Zemlicka as new Director of Food & Beverage.

A passionate and result-oriented professional, Michal Zemlicka brings over 15 years of experience managing food & beverage divisions in hotels and restaurants. His recent positions include Executive Assistant Manager at Furaveli Maldives, and four years at Sheraton Bali Kuta, as Director of F&B.

At Sheraton Bali Kuta, Michal was responsible for launching successful F&B innovation projects such as promotions to drive additional revenue and marketing exposure, and achieved recognition as the category “Best International Restaurant” as the 1st runner up for Feast Restaurant, as well as in the category “Best Italian Restaurant” as the 1st runner up for Bene Italian Kitchen.

‘Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a young property with an upscale design, unique F&B offerings, and great reputation. Marriott International is an excellent company, which is well-known for its extensive portfolio of 30 wonderful brands, attractive loyalty program and many opportunities for career development. It is a pride to work for the company that takes care of its associates and guests.’ Michal Zemlicka, Director of F&B at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

As Director of Food & Beverage, Michal takes responsibility of Le Meridien Maldives’ first in class food and beverage offering, including private island dining experiences, as well as international cuisine restaurants such as Tabemasu and Velaa Bar + Grill. Michal will also oversee Le Meridien Maldives’ culinary season, with upcoming pop ups including No #29 of The World Best Bars – Little Red Door from Paris. The resort also champions sustainable dining with the Harvest Table – fresh produce picked straight from The Greenhouse and Maldivian Sea.

Offering understated luxury and a chic take to island living, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa opened doors in September 2021, marking the brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations. With 141 villas, families can explore the dedicated kids-friendly programmes, spacious accommodation, fresh feasts and unparalleled views across the pristine beaches.

