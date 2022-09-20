Clear your mind, relax your body with exclusive wellness residency by Ranjith Saj at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives

Found nestled in the Raa Atoll on Huruvalhi Island, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is excited to welcome expert in holistic wellness and master of Kerala Ayurvedic traditions, Ranjith Saj, to the idyllic island retreat as part of their ongoing monthly series of wellness residencies at the resort. With over 15 years of experience from spas across the world, Ranjith Saj brings a fresh approach to relaxation and rejuvenation for guests to experience. With practices, methods and a philosophy that transcends time and place, he has a unique ability to communicate with people from all cultures.

Renowned for his practices with exclusive resorts around the world, Ranjith Saj will share his global expertise and passion for holistic wellness with guests at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, offering extensive and personalised treatments using simple tools that include bamboo and medicated oils. Bringing treatments that include a series of traditional oil and holistic massages, his residency and practices are designed to strengthen the connective tissue in the body, restore power and endurance, and improve circulation.

Ranjith Saj’s world class treatments will be available for all guests to experience throughout his residency, with a complimentary 20-minute lifestyle consultation also included. Treatments include an Muscle Energy Balance, a Eurasion technique which release stiffness and knots from muscles; Ayurveda Immune Booster Therapy, a stimulating head massage and full-body treatment to strengthen the lymphatic system; Ayurvedic Healing Therapy, an ancient Indian Ayurvedic therapy that soothes chronic back pain, joint pain, muscle cramps; Warm Bamboo Massage Therapy, known as the ‘Good Luck Plant’ treatment that works to calm and energise the body; Holistic Balance, an exclusive holistic massage that treats mucous congestions and relieves headaches, migraines, and stiff necks; and Vedic Detox and Relax, a herbal exfoliation massage that eliminates toxins and helps break down subcutaneous fat storage.

Ranjith Saj’s treatments will take place in one of the nine private treatment rooms with ocean views at The Standard Spa, alongside an indoor hydrotherapy playground that offers a traditional communal Hamman, cypress aroma steam room and contract plunge shower. The perfect place to recover, play, chill and explore.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is also offering the Island Glow package, boasting everything needed for a blissful island escape with invigorating massages, nourishing meals and holistic healing sessions. Including a 30-minute foot massage at The Spa, a 60-minute Standard Hammam Ritual, a 60-minute body massage and 60-minute facial, a tonic refresher can also be enjoyed after every treatment. It doesn’t stop there – with complimentary access to scheduled group wellness workshops and access to gym and sports facilities, there’s no end to the options. Alongside the pampering, guests can enjoy a daily breakfast, lunch and dinner at the all-day dining spot on the island, Kula Restaurant, and won’t miss out on all the action and activities in the crystal clear water with free use of snorkelling equipment and a 30-minute kayak or paddleboard session daily

A prime setting for a tropical getaway in paradise, The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is the ideal escape for guests seeking a world-class wellness experience with the renowned standard touch.

Further information on Island Glow package and bookings available on the website.