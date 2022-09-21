Sheraton Maldives unveils special offers for Saudi guests

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is offering some exclusive package deals for its Saudi guests in honour of the Kingdom’s 92nd National Day.

Situated on the Furanafushi Island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa boasts turquoise ocean views, pristine white beaches, and beautifully designed accommodation. The resort’s central location is enhanced further with its recreational activities – including diving, snorkelling, and jet-skiing.

Visiting Saudi nationals can enjoy the resort at a discounted rate through the purchase of meal plan offers. The meal plans – perfect for families, couples, and solo travellers alike – will encompass a range of culinary delights to be explored and experienced on the resort grounds.

The resort’s half board meal plan will cover daily buffet breakfasts and dinners at the on-site Feast Restaurant for the duration of stays, serving a variety of non-alcoholic juices and beverages. Kids under 12 eat for free from the kid’s menu when accompanied by their parents and shared transfers by speedboat to and from the resort are included.

A full board meal plan is also available, which includes everything listed above with the addition of a third meal. Breakfast will be served buffet-style at Feast Restaurant, while lunch will give guests the opportunity to venture out to ChopstiX, Anchorage, Kakuni Hut, or Masala Hut. For dinner, hotel-goers can choose between returning to Feast Restaurant or dining at one of the above-mentioned speciality eateries.

The offers, excluding accommodation, are worth $98 (approximately SAR 368) and $148 (SR 556) per person per day. Room rates start at $209 (SR785) per night.