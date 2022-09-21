Emma Raducanu to host tennis clinic at Amilla Maldives

As she continues to inspire a new generation of tennis fans, Emma Raducanu will be making a pitstop at Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences to share her skills with guests. The British tennis player will be visiting Amilla Maldives Resort in Baa Atoll, Maldives, from October 25th until November 1st.

During her time on the private island resort, she will treat lucky guests to a 60-minute tennis clinic at the resort’s tennis court. The court, set in the jungle in the heart of the island, was recently refurbished to US Open standards.

Emma will share with guests her top tips and expert knowledge with guests wanting to improve their game. She will also attend a meet-and-greet event at the resort, and hopes to encourage even more people of all ages to play tennis.

Emma commented, “I’m delighted to discover the Maldives for the first time and I would like to thank Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences for this opportunity. I will share my experience with the guests and have an amazing time there.”

The now 19-year-old tennis star made history last year by becoming the first qualifier and youngest British player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open. She was subsequently awarded WTA Newcomer of the Year. Having dominated on the courts, the inspirational young player even became a style icon, as the new face of Dior.

Due to unforeseen personal circumstances, world number four, Daniil Medvedev, has had to postpone his previously planned trip to Amilla to lead a tennis clinic. The team at Amilla Maldives wishes Daniil the best for the end of the season, and their thanks to Emma for agreeing to lead the celebrity tennis even

Emma’s visit will take place as Amilla’s Festival of Life through October and into November is ongoing. Her masterclass for guests is being organised in conjunction with LUX Tennis, the operator of Amilla’s tennis activities. As a huge supporter of the sport, Amilla Maldives regularly hosts tennis pros throughout the year and even has a regular ‘resident pro’ on hand to coach resort guests.

Recently, Amilla Maldives Resort announced plans to extend the intention to play on the island to guests with disabilities too, as part of its certification as the world’s first Inclucare-certified resort. Wheelchair tennis star, Cisco Garcia, will visit Amilla Maldives at the end of September with his special tennis wheelchair.

To secure your stay and place in the tennis clinic contact stay@amilla.com. or WhatsApp +960 730 5074