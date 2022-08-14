Michelin-star Chef Glynn Purnell to bring gastronomic delights to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Conrad Maldives Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced that acclaimed Michelin-star chef Glynn Purnell will be cooking up a storm at the island resort for 10 days from 17th to 27th August 2022.

Set to tantalise the tastebuds of the resort’s discerning guests, Chef Purnell will be heading up the culinary offerings at the newly refreshed Vilu Restaurant & Bar. Perched on the edge of the lagoon, the restaurant showcases both indoor and outdoor dining surrounded by swaying palms. Chef Purnell will host two exclusive dinners on the 21st and 25th August and a cocktail and canapé soirée on the 20th August. This will be his first ever trip to the Maldives and first time to infuse his signature dishes with the flavours of the Indian Ocean nation.

Chef Purnell will create a bespoke menu combining his famed British, French and Far Eastern- inspired fare with a selection of special Maldivian ingredients. Dish highlights will include Beef Carpaccio accompanied by red wine braised octopus, Maldivian Reef Lobster prepared with a salad of tomatoes, topped with caviar, tomato consommé́ and fragrant Kulhafilla leaf, as well as locally sourced Tuna Tartare served with Hiki Mas, cucumber and zesty lime cream, garnished with edible flowers. Perfectly complementing Chef Purnell’s five courses, wine pairings will come recommended by the resort’s master sommelier.

“I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Conrad Maldives Rangali Island this summer and applying my unique spin on fine dining to authentic Maldivian flavours. My food philosophy is all about igniting the senses and evoking memories for guests to take away with them so this is exactly the experience that we will provide guests at Vilu Restaurant & Bar,” said Chef Purnell.

Purnell’s visit comes at an exciting time for Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. The hotel revealed a multi-million-dollar refresh this spring and now boasts 50 refreshed overwater villas on Rangali Island and elevated dining experiences across three restaurants, including Vilu Restaurant & Bar in which Purnell will be serving his creative concoctions.

For more information and bookings, visit https://www.conradmaldives.com