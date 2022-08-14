Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru appoints wellbeing practitioners, manager

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has announced the appointment of new Wellbeing Practitioners, Dr Shakkeel Ambalath and Dr Sopida Kaosriwong, and Wellbeing Manager Dr Tomson Jose.

Dr Shakkeel, also known as Dr Sha, is a doctor in Naturopathy, passionate about wellbeing, and caters to wellness with compassion and empathy. He uses various naturopathic assessments and treatments and tailors them to each individual’s unique needs.

Dr Sha, stays current with the latest research and Naturopathic treatments by continually updating his skills through ongoing education in the most contemporary and effective treatment methods. He has a special interest in Assessing the Wellbeing status of an individual based on Physical composition (Tridosha), pulse and tongue diagnosis (TCM), and tailoring wellbeing approach.

Dr Sopida Kaosriwong holds a First Class Honours for Health Science of Applied Thai Traditional Medicine (ATTM.D) from Mae Fah Luang University in Thailand. She is a licensed Doctor of Thai Pharmacy, Midwifery, Massage, and medical treatment.

She has worked in Spa Academy, Banyan Tree Phuket, and was a pivotal member in developing new innovative treatments and learning workshops based on her background. She is interested in Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) and continues practicing it to promote overall wellbeing for herself and others.

Dr Tomson Jose is a doctor in Natural medicine and a certified health coach with years of experience in the luxury wellness industry. He has been with the Banyan Tree group for the past four years, working with the wellbeing team at Phuket to launch and run Banyan Tree, Veya – a new wellbeing brand in Banyan Tree’s multi- brand ecosystem.

Having his expertise in Acupuncture, Manipulative and Exercise Therapy, Diet, and Nutrition, he affirms natural healing modalities and appreciates the value of modern science in holistic wellbeing. Mindfulness talks, meditation, and breathwork sessions with Dr Tomson have always been in demand.

Banyan Tree Veya was launched in March 2022, a new brand under the Banyan Tree umbrella focusing on wellbeing. Veya means ‘to weave,’ a haven to connect oneself with nature.

Veya experience is built on Banyan Tree’s proprietary eight pillars of wellbeing, emphasising embodiment therapies and somatic practices led by wellbeing practitioners. The journey starts with a consultation with the wellbeing hosts. After the assessment, a personalized itinerary will be curated according to the guests’ needs.

Dr Tomson will lead the transition of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru into a Banyan Tree Veya that is projected to launch in Q3 2023.