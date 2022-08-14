Family getaway in paradise at Le Méridien Maldives Resort

Your loved ones know all your stories, so why not create some new ones this season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa? The glamorous resort has made enhancements to some of their villas this summer creating the perfect environment for a family reunion or getaway with friends for an elusive celebration in the Maldives.

With the addition of pools in the resorts Three-Bedroom Thilamaafushi villa as well as 12 new overwater villas with pools Le Méridien Maldives provides an incredible range of choice for all kinds of groups wanting to celebrate and create extraordinary memories together. All accommodations are designed with the brand’s mid-century aesthetic and European heritage in mind, retaining a distinctly Maldivian ethos.

Nestled within a discreet island alcove, Thilamaafushi Villa is ideally suited for families and groups in search of a secluded hideaway. Swaying palm trees provide privacy around the villa, whilst fresh ocean breezes flow through the villa’s three bedrooms, three bathrooms, expansive living spaces, and alfresco living spaces.

Each villa features a large walk-in wardrobe, Malin + Goetz bath amenities, iron & ironing board, a safe, well-stocked mini-bar, tea making facilities, Illy Espresso machine, LCD TV, and high-speed WiFi internet. Natural light floods through floor-to-ceiling glass, into the ocean-facing bed and private bathroom. Refreshing ocean breezes and ocean vistas are framed with sun loungers, sundeck, overwater hammock or private pool, making it the perfect haven to soak in the extraordinary Maldivian sunset.

For groups of different sizes, the resort also offers Two-Bedroom Overwater Villa with pool. Tucked away at the end of the east and west jetties, the ocean is always in view from the two sundecks; one complete with an infinity pool and the other featuring a hammock suspended overwater. Designed for families, the villa features two king beds, an interior interconnecting door, two ocean facing bathrooms and a well-appointed living room.

United by art, industrial design, and renewable materials, our villas are ideal for families. The resort also offers a boutique lifestyle space with an ocean-facing fitness studio and yoga pavilion, as well as an interactive creative arts studio for guests to stay balanced and inspired during their stay.

Families and groups of friends can explore a curated menu of expeditions that include garden-to-table cooking classes, nature safaris, coral regeneration, and other educational marine excursions, in-line with the eco-conscious values of the resort. Guests can also arrange expeditions to the resort’s wholly owned private island, Bodu Finolhu to experience the spirit of the island which puts emphasis on peace and harmony.

Villas can be booked in conjunction with the year-round all-inclusive package, perfect for amplifying any celebration, offering indulgence and simplicity in equal measure. They say your best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with and still have the best time. You can make it an even greater time at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa.

For further information or to make a reservation, please visit www.lemeridien-maldives.com.