Istanbul to host Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards

Istanbul, Turkiye, the capital of Empires, is the city that has been chosen by the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards for its 10th Anniversary Gala Ceremony!

The event will take place on November 19th at the stunning Lazzoni Hotel, a luxury boutique Design property which boasts perfectly balanced luxury and comfort on the banks of the Golden Horn.

Khalil El-Mouelhy, Chairman, President/Founder of the awards, said: “Istanbul is majestic. It is the capital of empires, known across the entire world for its incredible history, heritage, culture and its exceptional hospitality. We are both excited and proud to be the first internationally recognised awards ceremony to take place in Istanbul and we are looking forward to welcoming winners, partners and guests on November 19th at the beautiful Lazzoni Hotel.”

“As the world recuperates from the pandemic, our mission is to ensure that, luxury hospitality and lifestyle establishments, recoup their visibility and to showcase them on a world stage.”

The glamorous and talented best-selling author, presenter and luxury panel member of the awards Ece Vahapoglu will once again grace the stage as the official MC of the gala event.

Entertainment on the night of the 19th of November will be provided by vocal powerhouse Nutsa Buzaladze who represented her country at Eurovision and appeared on “The Voice” Turkiye as well as “all together now” and numerous other TV shows.

Winners from over 17 countries will be in attendance to collect the SIGNUM VIRTUTIS, the seal of excellence live on stage and will all be treated to a sumptuous cocktail reception, live entertainment and a titillating 4 course dinner.