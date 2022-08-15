Soneva unveils next phase of wellness development Soneva Soul

Award-winning luxury resorts brand Soneva has launched its next phase of wellness development at Soneva Soul, adding a team of expert international doctors and healers and the latest cutting-edge treatments and equipment to offer an even higher level of wellbeing and healing. Leading the way in world-class treatments, the new outcome-based menu welcomes science and innovation to address every aspect of guests’ wellbeing through personalised programmes and transformative treatments.

As part of its next phase and following the addition of new technology and equipment, traditional wellness philosophies such as Chinese medicine, Ayurveda and medicinal mushrooms now sit alongside cutting-edge integrative medicine such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, nutritional IV therapy, regenerative joint injections, platelet-rich plasma therapy, micro-needling and cryotherapy, amongst others.

Each treatment is administered by experienced doctors and wellness specialists, who also oversee the development of guests’ personalised programmes. Soneva Soul’s robust on-site team includes a Naturopathic doctor and an Ayurvedic doctor at each resort, a traditional Chinese medicine doctor, Ayurvedic therapists, an experienced resort physician and nurse, as well as a broad range of spa therapists and visiting wellness specialists. Bringing their vast experience to Soneva Soul across a spectrum of healing therapies and wellness practices, the team’s level of expertise is unparalleled in the region and serves to provide care that is luxurious and deeply rejuvenating while being effective and targeted.

Leading the team at Soneva Fushi is medical and naturopathic doctor, Dr Arsallan Ahmad, whose expertise lies in regenerative injections, intravenous nutrient therapy and sports medicine. Dr Arsallan also treats various health concerns including digestive issues, food sensitivities, Lyme disease, mould exposure, heavy metal toxicity, osteoarthritis and auto-immune diseases through comprehensive nutritional programmes and treatments.

Also in residence at Soneva Fushi is Dr Fabio Pacciuci who has a rich toolkit offering comprehensive traditional Chinese medicine therapies including acupuncture, cupping, gua sha, qi gong, aesthetic acupuncture and micro-needling, breathwork and more. Dr Fabio works with all health concerns through the lens of traditional Chinese medicine to diagnose, rebalance and heal on every level.

“Our new comprehensive wellness and medical offerings at Soneva Soul come from the clear awareness that to feel truly well, all systems must be in balance. The body must receive the nutrients it needs, and we must remove all obstacles to regeneration,” says Medical Director for Soneva Soul, Dr Lilly-Marie Blecher. “For this reason, we focus on detoxifying, supporting cellular metabolism, nourishing on every level and regenerating compromised cells and tissues. Ancient medicines such as Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine have known and practiced these principles for millennia. Modern medicine offers new therapies and expert acute care. Together, we can understand, heal and rejuvenate more deeply and completely. We recognise that health is our greatest asset and deserves the highest and most refined level of care.”

Launched in late 2021, Soneva Soul is a transformative wellness brand from Soneva that combines ancient healing with modern science to reconnect mind, body and soul. It is guided by the principle of ‘lifestyle evolution’, tailoring personalised care plans to help guests realise their utmost potential and achieve their long-term wellness goals. Surrounded by the majesty of nature, it is the result of Soneva’s experience at the forefront of the luxury hospitality and wellbeing industry over the last 27 years. It harnesses the knowledge and expertise gathered on Soneva’s journey since launching its first spa at Soneva Fushi in 1995 – from traditional therapies, naturopathy, and healing rituals, to the latest in diagnostics and scientific advances.

Adding to its already extensive list of wellness offerings, Soneva also recently announced a new limited-edition Wellness Package across its award-winning hideaways in the Maldives and Thailand. Valid for a three-, five- or seven-night stay at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, the indulgent package is ideal for guests who wish to explore a health transformation at Soneva Soul. Each package includes a complimentary consultation with integrative medicine doctors to design an individualised, optimised programme. Combining conscious movement and meditation, luxurious spa treatments, regenerative therapies and nourishing menus across selected dining destinations, guests will find their every health need addressed.

The package starts from USD 3,000 and is based on one guest in a one-bedroom villa. A second adult may join the Wellness Package for an additional USD 500 per night at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani.