Summer Island Maldives nominated for prestigious Luxury Hotel Awards

Summer Island Maldives has been nominated for three prestigious Luxury Hotel Awards for the year 2022 under the categories, Luxury Beach Resort, Luxury Honeymoon Resort and Luxury Romantic Beach Resort.

Luxury Hotel Awards was established in 2006 and recognises the best in the tourism industry worldwide. Winners are selected through voting from guests, travellers and industry figures over a four-week period. Over 300,000 international travellers vote each year.

Summer Island Maldives is a premium beach destination for the honeymooners in the Maldives. Situated a short 45-minute speedboat ride away from the country’s main airport, the resort offers numerous attractions for newlyweds. From cruises around the beautiful lagoon in the sunset to private dinners, exclusive sandbank trips and over water dining. All honeymooners are offered a bottle of wine and a fruit basket on the house.

“We are very pleased to be nominated in this year’s Luxury Hotel Awards nominees. We work very hard to provide the best experience for all of our guests, especially to our honeymooners because we want to make their stay as special as possible. If you have stayed with us recently, I would kindly request all guests to vote for us,” said Summer Island Maldives, Resort Manager Mariya Shareef.

In 2020, Summer Island Maldives was awarded the prestigious Holiday Check Gold Award for being one of Maldives’ most popular resorts. It was also awarded South Asia’s Leading Beach Resort and Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 SATA awards.

Summer Island Maldives is owned and operated by Kaimoo Travels and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd, a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country.