Dive Desk’s Adam Ashraf completes PADI Course Director programme

Dive Desk has announced that its Managing Director and Dive Instructor, Adam Ashraf has just completed the PADI Course Director Programme held this July in Thailand, becoming one of the few PADI Course Directors in the Maldives.

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) is the world’s most popular dive training agency, certifying the greatest number of recreational divers world-wide. Within the PADI system, Course Director is the highest and most respected professional rating in recreational scuba diving, which qualifies them to conduct Instructor Development Courses (IDCs) and other instructor-level training. Course Directors are the scuba diving industry’s most influential leaders and role models.

The Course Director Training Course is held only twice a year and seasoned PADI Instructors from all over the world undergo a competitive application process that examines experience and training goals in order to qualify for the program. Applicants are required to have experience in teaching Instructor Candidates, under the mentorship of experienced Course Directors.

For the past five years, Ashraf, as leader of the Instructor Development team at Dive Desk, which is comprised of professional Maldivians, has been collaborating with the world’s most experienced and renowned Course Director, Mark Soworka of Dive Careers Worldwide in conducting PADI Instructor Development Courses in the Maldives. With fifteen Instructor Development Courses under their belt, this team is among the most experienced dive educators in the country. Instructor Candidates can choose from one of the many scheduled programs throughout the year, held at different islands in the Maldives.

Ashraf has met the requirements and has been accepted to the Course Director Training course since 2019. However, due to the quarantine and travel restrictions during the pandemic, PADI had ceased their CDTCs. The programs resumed recently and Ashraf was able to travel to and attend the first program held in the Asia region.

Adam Ashraf’s first IDC as a Course Director is at Fuvamulah, scheduled to take place from 21 July to 5 August 2022. This is the first such program in the South of Maldives and will be a good opportunity for Instructor Candidates in the area to take part in a course, closer to/at home. His second IDC is scheduled to take place in Male’, for the IDC candidates selected from the government’s fully-funded scheme. More Instructor Development Courses are scheduled to be held at different locations, regularly.

At just 37 years old, Adam Ashraf has spent more than 23 years as a scuba diver. After working in liveaboards and resorts, Ashraf started Dive Desk, with his wife Nadha, in order to support and train the local dive community. Dive Desk is a PADI 5 Star Instructor Development Centre operating in Malé for the past eight years. He is excited to grow Dive Desk and continue to open opportunities to help professional-level divers to progress in their dive careers. The dream is to make Maldives the prime destination for professional level dive education.