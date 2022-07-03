COMO Maalifushi launches space camp led by American astronaut Nicole Stott

The luxury lifestyle brand COMO Hotels and Resorts and its Maldivian island retreat COMO Maalifushi are launching the upcoming Space Summer Camp led by American astronaut Nicole Stott. The experience, which will be available exclusively from August 12-20, features immersive, one-of-a-kind experiences lead by Stott.

Participation in the Space Summer Camp will be offered to all guests on a complimentary basis during Stott’s residency, providing aspiring young astronauts with the opportunity to discover a host of activities that promise adventure whilst educating about the universe at the same time. Guests can jump in at any point while the camp is running, to enjoy a fun-filled itinerary of space-themed island experiences which include:

Stargazing in the Evenings

Nicole Stott will regale travelers exciting tales of the galaxy. The dark sky reserves of the Maldives allow for incredible viewing of the Milky Way, even from the naked eye.

Space Suit Decorating

Participants have the opportunity to decorate a real space suit with special paints! To add on to this fun art project, the finished suits will be worn by astronauts on space flights, reinforcing a connection between art and science.

Postcards to Space

Travellers can join Stott’s international space mail project by writing to the brave astronauts in space. The messages and artwork will be combined with contributions from children around the world and sent to put a smile on the space-travellers’ faces.

Space-training Snorkel Safari

Fun Fact: Stott once spent 18 days living underwater in preparation for spaceflight, at the Aquarius Undersea Laboratory. Space Camp participants can hear about her experience, have a chance to ask questions, and get a glimpse into the feeling on a snorkel safari in the property’s house reef.

Other events include:

Art from Above

Space Snacks

A treasure hunt on Lavadhoo Island

Movies under the stars

A bonfire night with s’mores and a talent show

And more!

COMO Maalifushi is the first and only resort to open in the Maldives’ Thaa Atoll, nestled in the archipelago’s southern reaches well regarded for its diving and surf breaks. With no light pollution, the dark night skies provide incredible viewing of the moon and stars.