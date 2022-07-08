COLOURS OF OBLU launches JustWok restaurant at OBLU SELECT Sangeli

COLOURS OF OBLU brand is bringing a fresh, innovative concept to the Maldives with the launch of JustWok at OBLU SELECT Sangeli. The contemporary pan Asian restaurant, included in the resort’s Serenity PlanTM, opened on June 4, 2022.

JustWok serves shared platters and culinary creations for a family-style dining experience. Large dishes of food replace the individual portions. The concept is that of families feeling at home with the serving and handpicking of the delicious food platters.

Located in One Banyan mini-island, JustWok replaces the resort’s Simply Veg outlet. Crystalline ocean views and swaying palm trees frame the indoor-outdoor restaurant. From delicate cherry blossom patterns on the cutlery to accents of orange and aqua blue hues, there is a pleasing Oriental vibe in the design.

A carefully curated à la carte menu features family-style platters full of exotic flavours. Soups, kimchi and the daily chef’s special all showcase fresh produce and authentic spices. The steamed section has much-loved Asian favourites, including handmade dim sums filled with himeji, shitake and cream, edamame bean dumplings and classic har gaw with beans and prawns.

In the main course, guests can tuck into blissful wok-tossed delicacies. Kung pao chicken, mapo tofu, reef fish fillet and Australian Angus tenderloin served with sides of steamed jasmine rice and braised noodles make for hearty meals.

Adin Jaisinghani, General Manager, OBLU SELECT Sangeli said, “We believe in creating memorable culinary journeys. This passion to delight guests is built into our DNA, with the Joy of Giving philosophy. At JustWok, it is all about relishing cleverly crafted dishes and good times with family. The delectable cuisine is coupled with a warm and communal dining experience, which is the hallmark of the Asian food traditions.”