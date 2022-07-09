Amilla Maldives Resort upgrades super-sized accommodation for families, friends

As demand grows for family holidays and group holidays in the Maldives, Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences has decided it’s time to upgrade their super-sized accommodation. Over a decade ago the Maldives was best known as a luxury honeymoon destination but today’s visitors to the Maldives are a much more diverse demographic, including groups of friends, large and multi-generational families, as well as the traditional market of honeymooners.

Amilla Maldives – always at the forefront of innovation – has continually adapted to cater to the needs of its guests. As such, Amilla’s large naturally lush island boasts eight beachfront ‘Residences’ – huge villas with four, six and eight bedrooms (alongside its portfolio of 59 Water Villas, Treetop Villas and Beach Villas). These large oases have just been given a makeover so that they will be in top-top condition for all guests.

The improvements include top of the range SMEG kitchen appliances, new plates, cutlery and kitchenware. Stylish white outdoor chairs complete the look.

New feature tiles in the floors in the spacious living rooms have freshened up the space, as well as new tiles in the bathrooms and outdoors, with a fresh coat of paint completing the indoor transformation. Lush bountiful gardens with expanded views of the ocean have made the vast outdoor living areas even enjoyable, seamlessly blending the outdoors and indoors. Guests can enjoy outstanding sunset views from these palatial spaces and have direct access to the turquoise lagoon via their private beach.

In addition, there are also new sand-resistant belt-driven premium bikes for adults and children plus new eight-seater stretch buggies for the Great Beach Residence and uber-luxurious Amilla Estate. This six bedroom Residence features a private gym and spa, jacuzzi and rooftop bar, as well as a separate area for a nanny or other staff that guests are travelling with, which includes a further two bedrooms, a kitchen and a dining room.

Amilla’s Residences uniquely come with their own private kitchen, an outdoor barbecue and al fresco dining space so guests can self cater or make use of the resort’s Private Chef. Guests can enjoy unique sustainability experiences such as foraging in the resort’s extensive vegetable and herb gardens and collecting eggs from Cluckingham Palace. Amilla offers guests Space to Play and many other unique features that can be viewed here – Why Amilla.

